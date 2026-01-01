Tutorials & videos
Learning Slack made simple: tutorials, videos and tips to get up to speed and get work done.
Canvases: Insert profile cards to a canvas
What you’ll learn in two minutes or less: How to insert profile cards of people that you work with into a canvas.
Create an easy-to-scan list of members on a team so that others can quickly contact them.
Discover more
Go for it!
- Create a new canvas or open an existing one.
- In the canvas, type the @ symbol followed by someone’s name, then select the person from the list to add their display name to the canvas.
- Right-click or hold control and click the display name, then select Display as card.
Here’s an example of what this could look like:
Tip: To move profile cards in a canvas, click and hold the six dots icon, then drag the card to a new location. You can even arrange profile cards in up to three columns.
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.