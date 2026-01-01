To collect and share information from workflow forms, add variables to a canvas. As people fill in a form in a workflow, the form responses that they provide will be converted to a new canvas.



How it works

Variables are placeholders for dynamic data, provided by a data source. A canvas that includes a variable is updated automatically based on data from a form created with Workflow Builder.

When you add variables to a canvas, you’ll be guided through creating and publishing a workflow that sends a form to your members.

Each time someone uses the workflow to fill in the form, their form responses will appear in a copy of your canvas in place of the variables. This canvas can then be shared anywhere, with anyone in Slack.

Step 1: Create a canvas

First, create a canvas that includes the information you’ll be collecting with a form. When someone fills out the form, the variables will be replaced while the rest of the text and formatting remains static. To keep your blank form response canvases organised, we recommend using a title that's easy to recognise, such as Team A1 Company Executive Brief: Form response template.

From your desktop, hover over More, then select Canvases.

Click New Canvas or Start From a Template in the top right-hand corner. Add text and formatting to your canvas. For example, if you want to collect the date from a workflow form, you might add a line for Date: to your canvas.

When you’re ready to add variables, continue to Step 2. You can come back and edit your canvas later at any time.

Step 2: Add variables to the canvas

The variables in your canvas represent a placeholder for the data that you’ll collect with your workflow form. When you create a variable, it’ll also be included as a question in the workflow form step.

From the canvas, click the three dots icon, then select Manage automations. Place your cursor on the line of text that you’d like to add a variable to, then click Add variable.



• Using the Date: example from Step 1, place your cursor next to the static text to add a variable that will be replaced by the date selected in the workflow form. Your canvas might look something like this:

Add a Name, then click Save. Choose a Type for your variable (text, person, channel or date). This will determine the answer format of your form responses, but you can always change them later. Click Create.

Once you’ve finished creating the variables, move on to Step 3: Enable the workflow.

Note: If you include the Person variable, the canvas will include the profile of the member name entered into the form, but that member will not be notified.

Step 3: Enable the workflow

When you’ve finished adding variables to your canvas, follow the prompts to complete the setup for the workflow that will collect your data. The workflow will send a form using your variables as form questions, and will create a copy of the canvas containing the form responses.

From the canvas, click the three dots icon, then select Manage automations. From the Variables tab, click Set Up. Add a form title and review the variables included as questions in the form, then click the next arrow. Add a title for the canvas containing the form responses, then click the next arrow. Select a person or channel from the drop-down menu to decide where the completed canvas should be shared. Click Publish Workflow. Review the workflow step summary, then click Done. Once you publish the workflow, it'll appear in the Workflows tab under Manage automations in the canvas. From here, move on to Step 4: Share the workflow.

Tip: The completed canvas form can also be shared dynamically using workflow variables. Select Person who ran the workflow or Channel where the workflow was run to determine where the canvas is sent based on these inputs.

Step 4: Share the workflow

The workflow starts from a link in Slack. To allow your members to use the workflow and start collecting form responses, you’ll need to share the link.

From the canvas, click the three dots icon, then select Manage automations. From the Workflows tab, hover over your workflow then click the

share icon. Search for a channel or person, then click Forward.

Edit the canvas

Add or remove text

You can edit the text or adjust the formatting of your canvas at any time. Your edits won’t change any canvases that have been created by previous workflow form responses, but future workflow runs will produce canvases that reflect your edits.



Add or change variables

If you’d like to add more variables or change the ones in your canvas, you’ll also need to set up a new workflow to include the updated variables in the form. Make sure to unpublish outdated versions of the workflow to avoid confusion.



Edit your variables

From your desktop, hover over More, then select Canvases.

Search for and select your canvas. Hover over a variable, then click the pencil icon to change its Name or Type, or click the bin icon to delete it.

Create a new workflow

From the canvas, click the three dots icon, then select Manage automations. Click the Workflows tab in the sidebar on the right of the canvas, then click Create Workflow. Review the details of your workflow, add a canvas title and decide where the canvas should be shared, then click Publish Workflow. Review the workflow step summary, then click Done.