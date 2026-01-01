Workflow Builder helps you automate routine tasks and processes in Slack. You can use AI in Slack to help you build workflows, and add an AI step to workflows to generate AI answers or channel summaries automatically.

New to workflows? Take a look at our What is a Slack workflow? tutorial for an overview.



Build a workflow with AI

When you use AI to create a workflow, you can write a simple natural language prompt like 'Send a welcome message to people that join a channel'. Slack will automatically generate a workflow for you to customise and publish.



Step 1: Open Workflow Builder

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. If you can’t see this option, click More to find it. From Workflows, click New in the top-right corner. Select Build workflow.



Step 2: Start with a prompt

When you create a new workflow, you’ll have the option to use AI to help. You can select a pre-written prompt, or write your own.

In the AI section, choose a prompt from the list, or write your own. Here are some examples to get you started:



From a link

'When someone clicks a link, ask for feedback in a form and then share the feedback in #proj-feedback'.



On a schedule

'Every Thursday at 10, summarise the last seven days in #proj-feedback and send it to #feedback-summary.'



When an emoji reaction is used

'When someone reacts to a message with 👀 in #help, reply in thread and mention @help-it.'



When a person joins a channel

'Welcome new members to #onboarding and ask them to introduce themselves.' Click the paper plane icon to submit your prompt so that AI can generate your workflow.

Note: It’s not possible to use When a list item is updated or From a webhook to start AI-generated workflows.



Step 3: Customise and publish your workflow

Review your AI-generated workflow. If you'd like, you can add, remove or edit steps to customise your workflow. When you’ve finished, click Finish up. Review the workflow details and permissions, then click Publish.



Add an AI step to a workflow

With AI workflow steps, you can create workflows that automatically respond to questions, kick off conversations with AI agents and summarise channels. Create an AI-powered workflow to answer questions in an onboarding channel, create a weekly summary of your team's project channel and more.



Generate an AI response

Add an AI answer step to a workflow to automatically generate a response from your custom prompt, then send it in Slack or to a third-party app like Google Sheets or Salesforce. You can configure your workflow to use variables from other steps when it generates responses. It can also reference resources like an onboarding canvas or team policy document or use a channel’s message history.

Note: You can’t add an AI answer step to workflows in Salesforce channels or channels with external people.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. If you don't see this option, click More to find it. Click Workflows. Click New in the top-right corner, then select Build workflow. Choose how your workflow should start, then search for AI and select the AI answer step. Enter a prompt describing what AI should do and how it should respond in your workflow. If you need help getting started, click Prompt examples for a few ideas. Select the Output format tab to customise your workflow's output. Choose the Structured format option to define your workflow's output as specific fields that you can use as variables later in the workflow. From the Sources tab, add files or channels to give the AI answer more specific context to draw from. Click on Save. If you’d like, add more steps to your workflow (like sending your AI answer to a channel). When you’re ready to publish, click Finish up. Update the workflow details and permissions, then click Publish.

Note: By default, workflows pause before sending AI-generated content to another app so that the person whose account is connected to the step can review and approve the content.



Start an AI agent conversation

Use Workflow Builder to automatically kick off a Slackbot or another AI agent conversation using information gathered earlier in the workflow. Add a Start a conversation with Slackbot or Start conversation with Agent step to your workflow, then include a prompt with agent instructions. AI agent conversation steps must be the last step in a workflow.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. If you don't see this option, click More to find it. Click Workflows. Click New in the top-right corner, then select Build workflow. Choose how your workflow starts, then add steps. To finish your workflow with an AI agent conversation step, select Add step. Select AI in the sidebar, then click Start conversation with Agent or Start conversation with Slackbot. Follow the prompts to configure the step, then click Save. Review your workflow, then click Publish.



Summarise channels

To generate a channel summary automatically, build a workflow with a Summarise public channel step. When the summary is ready, the workflow can send it to a channel or add it to a canvas for you to refer back to later.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. If you don't see this option, click More to find it. Click Workflows. Click New in the top-right corner, then select Build workflow. Choose how your workflow should start, then search for AI and select the Summarise public channel step. Select the channel that you’d like to summarise, then choose a duration and click Save. To send the summary as a message, search for and select Messages, then select Send a message to a channel. To add the summary to a canvas, search for and select Canvas, and then select Update a canvas. Follow the prompts to configure the step, then click Insert a variable and select Summary. Click on Save. If you’d like to, add more steps to your workflow. When you’re ready to publish, click on Finish up. Update the workflow details and permissions, then click Publish.

Note: Summaries generated by a workflow will appear in the default language set for your workspace or organisation.