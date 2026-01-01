Your profile & preferences
Adjust your profile and preferences to make Slack work just for you.
Next Previous actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,add members,add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,Android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,automation apps,badge,payment details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customisation,customise,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy Slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery API,display name,DMs,do not disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,Dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,enterprise mobility management,executives,export,failed payments,fair billing,FAQs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,GIPHY,GitHub integration,GitHub organisation,GitHub,glossary,Google Apps,Google Calendar,Google Drive,guests,highlights,HipChat,human resources,IFTTT,import,incoming webhooks,integrations,iOS,invite,IT teams,Jira,join,keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,Linux,Mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,Microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,not-for-profit organisation,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,subscription,subscriptions,Plus subscription,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritise tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,sign-up mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,save notes and files,service level agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,Slack status,Slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,terms of service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,Twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,holiday,vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what’s important,whitelisting,Windows Phone,Windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace settings,Wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,file storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,invited members,transfer ownership,whitelist,enterprise key management,transport layer security,strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,working hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → View access logs for your account
Whether you're worried that someone may have accessed your account, or you forgot to sign out of Slack on a shared device, access logs make it easy to check for any unusual or suspicious activity on your Slack account.
What can you see using access logs?
The time and date of each new login.
The IP address of each device that has accessed your account.
A list of devices that have accessed your account.
View your access logs
From your desktop, navigate to your
Account settings by following this link: https://my.slack.com/account. Click
Access logs in the top right to view your logs. If you like, click Download access logs to save a copy to your computer.
If you notice any unusual or suspicious activity, return to
your Account settings page and select Sign out all other sessions. Note: On the Pro, Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions, owners and admins can view access logs for all members.
Understand access log entries Once per hour, new entries are recorded and added to your access logs if you’re connected to and actively using Slack. New entries are generated when you do any of the following:
Sign in to your account.
Open the Slack app on your computer or mobile device. Sign in with a unique IP address and a desktop or mobile device.
Change your
availability from away to active.
Who can use this feature? Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center. Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.