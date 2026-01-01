Access logs are an easy way to check for any unusual or suspicious sign-in activity. On the Pro, Business+, and Enterprise plans, owners and admins can use access logs to view sign-in details for all members of a workspace.

What can you see using access logs?

The time and date of each new sign in

The IP address of each device that has accessed each account

A list of devices that have accessed each account

Note: Members can also check their personal access logs if they’re worried that their account has been compromised.



View access logs for all members

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Click Access logs. If you notice any irregularities, ask the affected member(s) to sign out of all sessions from their personal access logs. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Workspace settings from the menu. Select a workspace. From the Settings & permissions page, click Access Logs in the top-right corner. If you notice any irregularities, ask the affected member(s) to sign out of all sessions from their personal access logs or sign them out of Slack.



Understand access log entries

When members are connected to and actively using Slack, workspace access logs are updated every 5-10 minutes. New entries are generated when members do any of the following:

Sign in to their account

Open the Slack app or web client on their computer or mobile device

Sign in with a unique IP address and a desktop or mobile device

Perform actions through an app or bot that acts on their behalf

Note: On Enterprise plans, not all mobile sessions, web client visits, or third-party app actions are displayed in workspace-level access logs. For more complete access logs including desktop, mobile, and web client activity, use the access logs API.