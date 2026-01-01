Whether you're worried someone may have accessed your account, or you forgot to sign out of Slack on a shared device, access logs make it easy to check for any unusual or suspicious activity on your Slack account.

What can you see using access logs?

The time and date of each new login.

The IP address of each device that has accessed your account.

A list of devices that have accessed your account.



View your access logs

From your desktop, navigate to your Account settings by following this link: https://my.slack.com/account. Click Access Logs in the top right to view your logs. If you'd like, click Download Access Logs to save a copy to your computer.

If you notice any unusual or suspicious activity, return to your Account Settings page and select Sign out all other sessions.

Note: On the Pro, Business+, and Enterprise plans, owners and admins can view access logs for all members.



Understand access log entries

Once per hour, new entries are recorded and added to your access logs if you’re connected to and actively using Slack. New entries are generated when you do any of the following:

Sign in to your account.

Open the Slack app on your computer or mobile device.

Sign in with a unique IP address and a desktop or mobile device.

Change your availability from away to active.