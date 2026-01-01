In Slack, you can find people that you work with in the directory. Search for anyone to view their profile and find information, like their job title, local time zone and more.

What to expect

You can filter results by account type, like guest or deactivated account, to find who you're looking for more quickly.

If you use Slack Connect to work with people outside your company, you can view people that you work with from other organisations.

On paid subscriptions, you can also browse user groups in your workspace.

Frontline members are not visible in the directory.



Find people

Desktop Mobile From Home, click Directories. From the People tab, type someone’s name, job title, team or email address in the search field. To narrow your results, click Filters. Click a photo to open someone’s profile. Tap Search at the bottom of your screen. Tap Browse people. Type someone’s name, job title or email address in the search field. Tap someone's name to open their profile.

Note: If an owner or admin has hidden email addresses for your organisation, searching by email address will not return any results.



Find owners and admins

Some actions in Slack are only available to owners and admins. If you don’t have permission to use a feature or change a setting, find an owner or admin to ask for help:

From Home, click Directories. From the People tab, click Filters. Click Account type, then select an owner or admin role from the drop-down menu. In an Enterprise organisation, you can filter by workspace- and org-level owners and admins. Click a photo to open someone’s profile.

Note: If you can't see Directories, look for the People tab in the sidebar instead. You may need to click More to find it.



Browse user groups

On paid subscriptions, you can browse user groups and view the people in them:

From Home, click Directories. Click User groups. Type a team name, project or department in the search field. To narrow your results, click Filters. Click on a group to view its members.

Tip: If you need to add many people to a channel at once, create a user group and add it to that channel.