If you use Slack CRM, you can capture leads from your website and send them to a dedicated leads channel in your workspace for your team to review, manage and respond to.



How it works

When you enable Slack CRM, a leads channel will be automatically created in your workspace. This channel will be named #leads-[your workspace name] and will appear in the Salesforce section of your sidebar.

and will appear in the section of your sidebar. To manage leads using Slack CRM, design the form that will generate your leads, then embed that form on your website.

When someone fills in your form, a message with the new lead’s details will be posted to your channel, where members can claim them and get in touch directly from Slack.

Note: Managing leads in Slack relies on the Salesforce Web-to-Lead feature. Learn more about generating leads in the Salesforce Help Centre.



Set up leads management in Slack

Design and embed your leads form

From your desktop, open your leads channel from the Salesforce section of your sidebar. Click the channel name in the conversation header.

Select the Automations tab. Below Get new leads from your website, click Create new web form. Choose a title and fields for your form, then click Next. If you like, choose which fields you’d prefer to be required and set a redirect URL, then click Next. Follow the prompts to prevent spam submissions by using reCAPTCHA, or click Skip. Review your form code. You can share, download or copy the HTML code that makes up your form. When you’re ready, work with your team to embed your form in your company's website using the form code provided.



Test your form

If you like, you can test your form to make sure that it's working properly. Start by finding the following lines from your form's code, then follow the steps:

<!-- <input type="hidden" name="debug" value=1> --> <!-- <input type="hidden" name="debugEmail" --> <!-- value="<<add emailId here>>"> -->

Remove the <!-- and --> from the beginning and end of each line to uncomment them. Replace < > with your email address. Fill in a test submission of your form. You'll receive an email with debugging information for your form. When your tests are complete, remove the above three lines from your form’s code.



View and manage leads in Slack

Once your form is set up, submissions will appear in your leads channel. Collaborate on leads with your team, contact a lead directly from Slack or log other events like calls or meetings.

From your desktop, open your leads channel. Click on a lead to view it in your sidebar. To contact a lead, click Quick actions, then select Send email. Compose your message, then select Send email. To log another event, click Quick actions, then select New event. Choose an event type, enter event details, then click Save.

Tip: Slackbot can help you get up to speed by researching a lead. Click Quick actions, then select Ask Slackbot about a lead to get started.