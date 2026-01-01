Using Slack
From channels to search, learn how Slack works from top to bottom.
Next Previous actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,add members,add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,Android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,automation apps,badge,payment details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customisation,customise,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy Slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery API,display name,DMs,do not disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,Dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,enterprise mobility management,executives,export,failed payments,fair billing,FAQs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,GIPHY,GitHub integration,GitHub organisation,GitHub,glossary,Google Apps,Google Calendar,Google Drive,guests,highlights,HipChat,human resources,IFTTT,import,incoming webhooks,integrations,iOS,invite,IT teams,Jira,join,keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,Linux,Mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,Microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,not-for-profit organisation,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,subscription,subscriptions,Plus subscription,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritise tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,sign-up mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,save notes and files,service level agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,Slack status,Slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,terms of service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,Twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,holiday,vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what’s important,whitelisting,Windows Phone,Windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace settings,Wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,file storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,invited members,transfer ownership,whitelist,enterprise key management,transport layer security,strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,working hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Generate and manage leads with Slack CRM
If you use
Slack CRM, you can capture leads from your website and send them to a dedicated leads channel in your workspace for your team to review, manage and respond to.
How it works
When you enable
Slack CRM, a leads channel will be automatically created in your workspace. This channel will be named #leads-[your workspace name] and will appear in the Salesforce section of your sidebar. To manage leads using Slack CRM, design the form that will generate your leads, then embed that form on your website.
When someone fills in your form, a message with the new lead’s details will be posted to your channel, where members can claim them and get in touch directly from Slack.
Note: Managing leads in Slack relies on the Salesforce Web-to-Lead feature. Learn more about generating leads in the Salesforce Help Centre.
Set up leads management in Slack Design and embed your leads form
From your desktop, open your leads channel from the
Salesforce section of your sidebar. Click the channel name in the conversation header.
Select the
Automations tab. Below
Get new leads from your website, click Create new web form. Choose a title and fields for your form, then click
Next. If you like, choose which fields you’d prefer to be required and set a redirect URL, then click
Next. Follow the prompts to prevent spam submissions by using
reCAPTCHA, or click Skip. Review your form code. You can share, download or copy the HTML code that makes up your form.
When you’re ready, work with your team to embed your form in your company's website using the form code provided.
Test your form
If you like, you can test your form to make sure that it's working properly. Start by finding the following lines from your form's code, then follow the steps:
<!-- <input type="hidden" name="debug" value=1> -->
<!-- <input type="hidden" name="debugEmail" -->
<!-- value="<<add emailId here>>"> -->
Remove the
<!-- and --> from the beginning and end of each line to uncomment them. Replace
< with your email address. > Fill in a test submission of your form. You'll receive an email with debugging information for your form.
When your tests are complete, remove the above three lines from your form’s code.
View and manage leads in Slack
Once your form is set up, submissions will appear in your leads channel. Collaborate on leads with your team, contact a lead directly from Slack or log other events like calls or meetings.
From your desktop, open your leads channel.
Click on a lead to view it in your sidebar.
To contact a lead, click
Quick actions, then select Send email. Compose your message, then select
Send email. To log another event, click
Quick actions, then select New event. Choose an event type, enter event details, then click Save. Tip: Slackbot can help you get up to speed by researching a lead. Click Quick actions, then select Ask Slackbot about a lead to get started.
Who can use this feature? Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center. Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.