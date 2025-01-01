COLLECTION

Slack for Sales Teams

Learn how you can use Slack to grow revenue, speed up sales cycles, empower reps and connect with customers

Slack for Sales

Operationalize success as one selling machine

Sales is changing, and leading sales teams are too. Discover how they use Slack to create and close new opportunities in a digital-first world.

handbook-for-sales
E-book

The Slack handbook for sales teams

Boost productivity so you can win deals as a team and close deals faster

Seven effective ways that we run sales with Slack

In our current economy, it’s essential to shorten the sales cycle. Learn how.

digital-first-guidebook-hero
E-book

Five proven ways to cut through the noise of digital-first sales

Sales leaders’ top tips for connecting with customers digitally

Drive efficiency at scale

Unlock your sales productivity potential

Accelerate sales and boost rep productivity with the efficiency and deal context sales teams need to drive deals to close.

Chart going up representing sales
Event

Save time by automating sales with Slack

Speed up the sales cycle and focus on customers by automating sales admin with Slack

Watch now
Event

4 tips for sales teams to get more value from Slack

Sales teams can achieve revenue growth and deepen customer relationships faster by automating routine processes with Slack

Watch now
Connect With Customers

Build lasting relationships in a digital-first world

Learn how sales teams are connecting with customers in new ways to drive value for everyone.

Woman wearing headphones smiling
Customer story

Spotify Advertising harnesses the power of Slack and Salesforce Sales Cloud to increase productivity by 40%

By automating its campaigns lifecycle in Slack, Spotify Advertising has increased campaign delivery rates, improved the punctuality of launches, enabled cross-team visibility and championed channel-based communication.

A 3D bar graph representation against a purple background
Guide

Close deals with prospects faster

Maintain relationships and keep up the momentum on deals by working in a Slack channel with customers.

Man looking at a phone walking past upward arrows
Blog

Slack plus Sales Cloud: your sales team’s new productivity platform

Why everyone on your sales team will benefit from our app’s great features