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Getting calendar notifications right in Slack is an effective way to stay on top of your schedule. Below, you’ll find a few calendar apps built by Slack that you can install to your workspace, or
visit the Slack Marketplace for a full list of available calendar apps for Slack.
Google Calendar for Slack
Connecting
Google Calendar to Slack helps you and your team stay organised and up to date with notifications, event reminders and more.
Learn more about
Google Calendar for Slack.
Microsoft Outlook Calendar for Slack
With the
Outlook Calendar app for Slack, you can stay on top of your Outlook Calendar right from your workspace. Automatically update your Slack status when you’re in a meeting, join video calls, respond to event notifications, see when event details change and more.
Learn more about
Outlook Calendar for Slack. Nice one!
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