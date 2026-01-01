To help you keep track of important conversations, you can star a channel or direct message (DM). Starred conversations appear in the Starred section of your sidebar.

Tip: If there’s an individual message or file that you need to come back to often, you can save it.

Star a channel or DM

Desktop Mobile Open a channel or DM. Click the star icon at the top of the conversation. If you've organised your sidebar with custom sections, then click Starred from the menu. Open the channel or DM that you want to star. Tap the channel or member name(s) in the conversation header. Tap the three dots icon in the top-right corner, then tap Move to starred.

Note: To remove a conversation from your Starred section, use the same steps above.