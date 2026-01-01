Add apps to your workspace to connect the tools and services that you use every day and get more work done right from Slack.

What to expect

By default, any member of a Slack workspace can install an app. Once an app is installed, all members of the workspace can connect their accounts to use it.

Workspace owners can turn on app approval to require admin approval for all apps. Members can install any apps approved by a workspace owner and may be able to request approval for other apps. If an app has been restricted, members cannot install it or request approval for it.

Apps that are published in the Slack Marketplace have been reviewed by our team for user experience and security. Any app not listed in the Slack Marketplace will display a banner letting you know that it hasn’t been reviewed by Slack before you install it.



Tip: Visit our Guide to apps in Slack to learn more about apps.



Install an app

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. If you can’t see this option, click More to find it. Click Apps. Search for an app, then click Add. You’ll be taken to the Slack Marketplace. Click Add to Slack. Follow the prompts to install the app. If the app is already installed, you’ll be prompted to connect your account instead.



Note: If you can’t see the Agents & tools tab in your sidebar, look for the Tools tab instead.



Request app approval

By default, members can request to install apps when app approval is turned on.

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. If you can’t see this option, click More to find it. Click Apps. Search for the app that you’d like to request, then click Add. You’ll be taken to the Slack Marketplace. Click Add to Slack. Add a custom message with more context about your request. This step may be optional, or required by your workspace owners. Click Submit to send your request. Once it’s been reviewed, you’ll get a notification from Slack.

Tip: If you don't see the option to request apps, ask a workspace owner for help.



Update an app

Apps use sets of permission scopes to determine what information they can access in Slack and how they can use that information. When a developer changes how their app works, they often add or remove scopes. To access an app’s new functionality, you may need to grant permission for the new scopes by re-authorising the app's connection to Slack. How this works depends on whether or not app approval is turned on for your workspace.

Default App approval required Any member of a workspace can review and accept an app’s new scopes using an installation link provided by the app developer:

In most cases, members can access installation links by clicking on the Add to Slack button on an app’s page in the Slack Marketplace.

button on an app’s page in the Slack Marketplace. In other cases, an app’s developer may include an installation link in their app’s Home tab, or send a message letting their users know to update their app along with a link to do so. Any member of a workspace can submit an app request using an installation link provided by the app developer:

In most cases, members can access installation links by clicking on the Add to Slack button on an app’s page in the Slack Marketplace.

button on an app’s page in the Slack Marketplace. In other cases, an app’s developer may include an installation link in their app’s Home tab, or send a message letting their users know to update their app along with a link to do so. Once a workspace owner or app manager reviews and approves the app’s new scopes, any member can complete the app update using the installation link.



Reinstall an app

For added security, it’s a good idea to periodically rotate app tokens for custom or third-party apps. If you notice that an app token has been revoked, or if you’d like to rotate it, you can reinstall the app.

Head to the Slack Marketplace. Click Manage in the top-right corner. From the Installed apps page, search for and select an app. For a custom app, click on Remove app at the bottom of the page. For a third-party app, click on the Configuration tab from the app page, then click on Remove app. Complete the steps to reinstall the app.

Note: If app approval is enabled, only workspace owners and members with permission to manage apps can reinstall a third-party app.