Use the formatting toolbar to add detail and clarity to your messages in Slack. When you apply formatting, you’ll see exactly how your message will look before you send it. The toolbar is visible by default, but you can click the formatting icon to hide or show it in the message field.

Note: If you prefer to use markup, you can set a preference to hide the formatting toolbar.



Use the formatting toolbar

To format a message, highlight the desired text and select an option from the toolbar. You can apply multiple formatting options to the same text.

Formatting options

Bold

Italics

Underline

Strikethrough

Code Block quote

Code block

Ordered list

Bullet-point list



Apply additional formatting options

In addition to the toolbar, here are some additional formatting options that you can use in the message field: