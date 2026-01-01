Your profile & preferences
Adjust your profile and preferences to make Slack work just for you.
Sign out of Slack
Signing out of Slack is quick and easy, and you can always sign back in at any time.
Sign out of a Slack workspace
Desktop
iOS
Android
- Click your workspace name in the sidebar.
- Select Sign out.
- From your browser, click Sign out from browser.
- From the Home tab, swipe right.
- Tap the three dots icon next to your workspace name.
- Tap Sign out.
- Tap Sign out to confirm.
- From the Home tab, swipe right.
- Tap the three dots icon next to your workspace name.
- Tap Sign out.
- Tap Sign out to confirm.
Note: It’s not possible to sign out of individual workspaces in an Enterprise organisation, but you can leave workspaces that you no longer need.
Sign out of all sessions
Did you lose your phone or use Slack on a public computer and forget to sign out? Here's how to quickly sign out of all sessions from the desktop app.
- From your desktop, navigate to your Account settings by following this link: https://my.slack.com/account.
- Click onSign out of all other sessions and follow the prompts.
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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