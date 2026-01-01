Signing out of Slack is quick and easy, and you can always sign back in anytime.



Sign out of a Slack workspace

Desktop iOS Android Click your workspace name in the sidebar. Select Sign out. From your browser, click Sign Out From Browser. From the Home tab, swipe right. Tap the three dots icon next to your workspace name. Tap Sign Out. Tap Sign Out to confirm. From the Home tab, swipe right. Tap the three dots icon next to your workspace name. Tap Sign out. Tap Sign Out to confirm.

Note: It's not possible to sign out of individual workspaces in an Enterprise organization, but you can leave workspaces that you no longer need.



Sign out of all sessions

Did you lose your phone or use Slack on a public computer and forget to sign out? Here's how to quickly sign out of all sessions from the desktop app.