Slack reserves the right to assess applicable taxes as required by local law. Depending on location, customers may be charged transaction taxes when purchasing the a Slack subscription.

The basics

Your company address is used to determine the correct tax rate, if applicable.

Prices shown on our website do not include sales tax or value-added tax.

Workspace owners, or the person who upgraded a workspace, can update the company address and other billing details from the Billing page.



US sales tax

US customers may be subject to state and local sales taxes. The postal code entered for your company address will determine whether your workspace is subject to tax, and the applicable state and local tax rates. Sales tax charges will be included as a line item on your billing statement or invoice.

Where sales tax is assessed

Arizona

Connecticut

Colorado*

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Chicago, Illinois**

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana*

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Mexico New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Washington

West Virginia

*Only certain local jurisdictions

**Lease transaction tax



Request an exemption

If your company is tax exempt, please follow the steps below. 501(c)(3) status from the IRS is not sufficient proof of state or city sales tax exemption.

Add Slack's full name and address to your tax exemption certificate:



Slack Technologies LLC, a Salesforce company

415 Mission St, Suite 300

San Francisco, CA 94105

USA Send your current and signed sales tax exempt certificate to tax@slack.com, and include your Slack URL (e.g. url.slack.com) in your message.



Value-added tax

Slack will charge value-added tax (VAT) or Goods and Service Tax (GST) on electronic services. Whether you're charged VAT or GST on your purchases depends on your billing address and how you use Slack.



Australia

Australia GST may be added to your purchase if the billing address associated with your Slack workspace or organisation is in Australia. Business customers who provide an Australian Business Number (‘ABN’) and confirm that they are registered for GST in Australia will not have GST added to their future invoice.

Slack is registered as a non-resident vendor under the Simplified GST regime. As such, Slack is required to collect GST on sales of electronic services to Australian customers who have not provided their ABN and confirmed that they are registered for GST in Australia.



Canada

Effective 1st July 2021, Canada GST/HST will be added to your purchase if the billing address associated with your Slack workspace or organisation is in Canada. Business customers who provide a GST/HST ID will not have GST/HST added to their invoice.

Provincial Sales Tax (PST or QST) may also be added to your purchase if the billing address associated with your Slack workspace or organisation is one of the following provinces in Canada: British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan or Quebec.

Sales into the following provinces will be charged with following PST or QST tax rates in addition to the 5% GST rate, if applicable:

British Columbia – 7%

Manitoba – 7%

Saskatchewan – 6%

Quebec – 9.975%*

*Quebec business customers that are registered for Quebec sales tax (QST) and provide a QST ID will not have QST added to their invoice.



Chile

Chile VAT may be added to your purchase if the billing address associated with your Slack workspace or organisation is in Chile. Business customers who provide a Chile tax ID number and confirm that they are registered for VAT in Chile will not have VAT added to their future invoice.



Egypt

Slack is registered for Egyptian VAT as a non-resident vendor. As such, Slack is required to collect VAT on sales of electronic services to Egyptian customers who have not provided their VAT ID.

Business customers who provide an Egyptian VAT ID number will not have VAT added to their future invoice.



EU

VAT will be added to your purchase if the billing address associated with your Slack workspace or org is in the EU. In Ireland, however, customers will be charged VAT unless an exemption applies. VAT will be listed as a separate line item on billing statements and invoices.

Request an exemption

Ireland

Customers with a VAT56B Authorisation Certificate are exempt from VAT, and we can help to remove VAT from your purchase. Please send a copy of your VAT56B Authorisation Certificate to tax@slack.com, and include your Slack URL (e.g. url.slack.com) in your message.

Customers with a VAT56B Authorisation Certificate are exempt from VAT, and we can help to remove VAT from your purchase. Please send a copy of your VAT56B Authorisation Certificate to tax@slack.com, and include your Slack URL (e.g. url.slack.com) in your message. Other countries in the EU

Other customers in the EU (not in Ireland), may be exempt from VAT on their future invoices when a valid VAT ID is entered on your Billing page. Learn how to update this information.



Georgia

Slack is registered for Georgia VAT as a non-resident vendor. As such, Slack is required to collect VAT on sales of electronic services to Georgia customers who have not provided their VAT ID.

Georgia VAT may be added to your purchase if the billing address associated with your Slack workspace or organisation is in Georgia. Business customers who provide a Georgia VAT ID number will not have VAT added to their future invoice.



Japan

Japan Consumption Tax (JCT) will be added to your business purchase if the billing address associated with your Slack workspace or organisation is in Japan. This applies for both business and non-business purposes. Self-checkout customers will see JCT charged on their purchase. Enterprise customers that do not have JCT charged on their invoice are responsible for self-assessing and reporting JCT under the reverse charge mechanism.



Kenya

Kenya VAT will be added to your purchase if the billing address associated with your Slack workspace or organisation is in Kenya. Customers can provide their VAT ID to be included on billing statements and invoices.



Malaysia

Malaysia Sales and Service Tax (SST) will be added to your purchase if the billing address associated with your Slack workspace or organisation is in Malaysia. Customers can provide their SST registration number to be included on future billing statements and invoices.



Nigeria

Nigerian VAT will be added to your purchase if the billing address associated with your Slack workspace or organisation is in Nigeria. Customers can provide their TIN to be included on billing statements and invoices.



Philippines

Slack is registered for VAT in the Philippines as a non-resident vendor. As such, Slack will begin collecting 12% Philippine VAT for digital services invoiced to non-VAT registered customers ('B2C') in the Philippines. Customers that are VAT registered in the Philippines will not be invoiced with 12% VAT so long as your local Philippines TIN is provided. However, you will be responsible to account and pay the associated 12% VAT to the Tax Authorities directly.



Republic of Korea

Republic of Korea VAT will be added to your purchase if the billing address associated with your Slack workspace or organisation is in the Republic of Korea. Business customers that provide a Business Registration Number (BRN) before payment will not be assessed VAT on future invoice.



Singapore

Singapore Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be added to your purchase if the billing address associated with your Slack workspace or organisation is in Singapore. Business customers who provide a GST Registration Number will not have GST added to their future invoice.

Slack is registered under the Overseas Vendor Registration regime. As such, Slack is required to collect GST on sales of electronic services to Singaporean customers who have not provided their GST ID.



South Africa

South Africa VAT will be added to your purchase if the billing address associated with your Slack workspace or organisation is in South Africa. Starting on this date, customers can provide their VAT ID to be included on billing statements and invoices.



Switzerland and Liechtenstein

Switzerland VAT will be added to your purchase if the billing address associated with your Slack workspace or organisation is in Switzerland or Liechtenstein. Customers can provide their VAT ID to be included on billing statements and invoices.



Thailand

Thailand VAT will be added to your purchase if the billing address associated with your Slack workspace or organisation is in Thailand. Business customers who provide a Thailand VAT ID will not have VAT added to their future invoice.

Slack is registered for Thailand VAT as a non-resident business. As such, Slack is required to collect VAT on sales of electronic services to Thailand customers who have not provided their VAT ID. As a non-resident business, Slack is not required to issue a Thailand VAT invoice.





Turkey

Slack is registered for Turkish VAT as a non-resident vendor. As such, Slack is required to collect VAT on sales of electronic services to Turkish customers who have not provided their VAT ID.

Turkish VAT may be added to your purchase if the billing address associated with your Slack workspace or organisation is in Turkey. Business customers who provide a Turkish VAT ID Number will not have VAT added to their future invoice.



Ukraine

Slack is registered for Ukraine VAT as a non-resident vendor effective 1st January 2022. As such, Slack is required to collect VAT on sales of electronic services to Ukraine customers who have not confirmed that they are a business either by providing their Business Registration Number (BRN) or VAT Registration Number (VRN). As a non-resident business, Slack is not required to issue a tax invoice in Ukraine.

Ukraine VAT may be added to your purchase if the billing address associated with your Slack workspace or organisation is in Ukraine. Business customers who provide a Ukraine BRN or VAT/VRN number will not have VAT added to their future invoice.



United Kingdom

United Kingdom VAT will be added to your purchase if the billing address associated with your Slack workspace or organisation is in the UK. Business customers that provide a UK VAT ID before payment will not be assessed VAT on their future invoice.



Update tax info

If your billing address is in Norway, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, India or one of the countries above, you can update your billing info to include your VAT/GST number (or applicable local tax registration number) and select your tax registration status (if applicable).

When applicable, if a valid tax registration number is entered and VAT/GST has previously been charged on the invoices issued to you, then upon request by you, Slack may refund VAT/GST included on invoices issued in the ninety days prior to a valid tax ID being provided. However, VAT/GST will not be refunded on any invoices issued outside of this ninety-day period.

VAT/GST registered status: Your company is registered for VAT/GST in your country of operations. If you select this option, VAT/GST won't be applied, if applicable. You'll be responsible for self-assessing and paying VAT/GST on purchases at the applicable rate of the country that you're doing business in.