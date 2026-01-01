On Enterprise subscriptions, you can create customised administrative roles to delegate specific tasks (like managing guests or viewing analytics) to people in your organisation.

Tip: You can also assign members to Slack-built system roles to easily delegate tasks without creating a custom role.



Create a custom role

Click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Select Roles & permissions. Select Roles, then click Add custom role in the top right. Choose a name and description for your role, then click Add permissions. Tick or untick the boxes next to the permissions that you’d like for your role, then click Add. Click Save to finish.

Note: Additional permissions for custom roles will be released in the future. Stay tuned!



Assign custom roles

The org primary owner and any org-level Roles Admins can assign roles to individuals or to IDP groups.

Click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Select Roles & permissions, then click Roles. Next to the custom role that you’d like to assign, click on the three dots icon. Click Assign people or Assign groups, then choose members or groups to assign. Click Assign or Save to finish.



Manage custom roles

The Org Primary Owner and any org-level Roles Admins can edit a custom role to change it, or delete a role that’s no longer needed.

Click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Select Roles & permissions, then click Roles. Next to the custom role that you’d like to modify, click on the three dots icon. Click Edit role or Delete role and follow the prompts. Click Save or Delete Role to finish.

Note: Org owners and org admins can view a list of custom roles created for their organisation and who is assigned to them, but can’t create or edit them.