Your profile & preferences
Adjust your profile and preferences to make Slack work just for you.
Set your link display preference
By default, links to websites in Slack display in blue. To make them easier to identify, you can set a preference to underline them as well.
Manage link display
Desktop
iOS
Android
- Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
- Select Preferences.
- Click Accessibility.
- Below Other display options, tick or untick the box next to Underline links to websites.
- Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen.
- Tap Preferences.
- Below Appearance, tap Links.
- Tap the toggle next to Underline links on or off.
Tip: On iOS devices, you can sync this preference with your device settings. When Increase contrast is enabled from your iOS settings, links to websites in the Slack app will be underlined.
- Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen.
- Tap Preferences.
- Scroll to find Appearance.
- Tap the toggle next to Underline links to switch it on or off.
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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