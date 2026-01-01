By default, members can adjust posting permissions in channels to decide who’s allowed to post messages or notify an entire channel. You can restrict this and limit who's allowed to set posting permissions.
Choose who can set permissions
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Workspace owners can decide who can set posting permissions for the #general channel:
From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Roles & permissions.
From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Edit channel posting permissions.
Click Edit permission.
Choose who can take the action, then click Save.
Workspace owners can decide who can set posting permissions for any channel:
From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Roles & permissions.
From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Edit channel posting permissions.
Click Edit permission.
Choose who can take the action, then click Save.
Note: Permissions set at the org level will override workspace-level settings.
Org level
Org owners can set an organisation policy to specify who can manage posting permissions:
From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings.
Select Roles & permissions, then click Account types.
Click the three dots icon next to Edit channel posting permissions, then select Edit permission.
Choose who can take the action. If you like, select whether individual workspaces can edit this setting.
Click on Save.
Workspace level
If permitted by org settings, workspace owners can decide who can set posting permissions for their workspace:
From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
Hover over Tools & settings, then select Workspace settings from the menu. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down.
Click Roles & permissions in the left sidebar.
From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Edit channel posting permissions.