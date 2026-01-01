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Workspace owners can decide who can set posting permissions for the #general channel :

Workspace owners can decide who can set posting permissions for any channel:

Note: Permissions set at the org level will override workspace-level settings.

Org level

Org owners can set an organisation policy to specify who can manage posting permissions:

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Select Roles & permissions, then click Account types. Click the three dots icon next to Edit channel posting permissions, then select Edit permission. Choose who can take the action. If you like, select whether individual workspaces can edit this setting. Click on Save.



Workspace level

If permitted by org settings, workspace owners can decide who can set posting permissions for their workspace:

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Workspace settings from the menu. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down. Click Roles & permissions in the left sidebar. From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Edit channel posting permissions. Click Edit permission. Choose who can take the action, then select Save.

Tip: In default org-wide channels, posting is restricted to owners and admins only.