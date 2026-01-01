Anyone in your organisation can add files to Slack and share them in conversations in your workspace or Enterprise organisation. If you'd like to, you can choose to manage members' ability to create external links and share files outside Slack.

Note: Public file sharing is not available on free trials of the Pro and Business+ subscriptions.

Adjust external file sharing

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Public file sharing, click on Expand. Tick or untick the box, then click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings. Then select Organisation settings. Next to Public file sharing, click the toggle on or off.