Anyone in your organization can add files to Slack and share them in conversations in your workspace or Enterprise organization. If you'd like, you can choose to manage members' ability to create external links and share files outside of Slack.

Note: Public file sharing is not available on free trials of the Pro and Business+ plans.

Adjust external file sharing

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Public File Sharing, click Expand. Check or uncheck the box, then click Save. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings. Then select Organization Settings. Next to Public File Sharing, click the toggle on or off.