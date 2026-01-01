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COLLECTION

Slack for team collaboration

How Slack helps improve team collaboration through channels, integrations and more

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Report

Metrigy White Paper: Best Practices for Enabling Secure External Collaboration

Learn why Slack Connect’s out-of-the box team federation offering is a leading choice for usability, risk minimization and policy enforcement

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Report

Team Collaboration: The Foundation for a Digital-First Workplace

Recent research by Metrigy finds that virtual teamwork thrives with a platform-centric approach

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e-book

How Collaboration Platforms are Shaping the Way We Work

New data from a global survey of 1,200 IT decision makers and 3,000 users

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e-book

Success in the New World of Work Starts with a Digital Collaboration Strategy

New research by CCS Insight examines how enterprise technology connects and enables a hybrid workforce

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Guide

Empower secure, external collaboration with Slack Connect

Help your team work with external organizations in Slack, while keeping your company’s data and information secure

e-book

Choosing the right collaboration software

The best tools can help increase your team’s agility and spur innovation. These eight questions will help IT leaders find the perfect fit