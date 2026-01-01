COLLECTION
Slack for team collaboration
How Slack helps improve team collaboration through channels, integrations and more
Report
Metrigy White Paper: Best Practices for Enabling Secure External Collaboration
Learn why Slack Connect’s out-of-the box team federation offering is a leading choice for usability, risk minimization and policy enforcement
Report
Team Collaboration: The Foundation for a Digital-First Workplace
Recent research by Metrigy finds that virtual teamwork thrives with a platform-centric approach
e-book
How Collaboration Platforms are Shaping the Way We Work
New data from a global survey of 1,200 IT decision makers and 3,000 users
e-book
Success in the New World of Work Starts with a Digital Collaboration Strategy
New research by CCS Insight examines how enterprise technology connects and enables a hybrid workforce
Guide
Empower secure, external collaboration with Slack Connect
Help your team work with external organizations in Slack, while keeping your company’s data and information secure
e-book
Choosing the right collaboration software
The best tools can help increase your team’s agility and spur innovation. These eight questions will help IT leaders find the perfect fit