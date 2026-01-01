State of Work 2023
Are today’s workers operating at their best? Our latest State of Work survey reveals the biggest barriers to productivity for teams around the world
A worldwide overview of the state of productivity
The State of Work in 2023
A new global survey highlights the many obstacles to productivity facing desk workers today—and the new, better ways leaders can support them
The State of Work: Productivity, AI and Flexibility
Learn how automation, AI and creative work arrangements can empower employees to do their most productive workWatch Now
Read the State of Work takeaways by department
The State of Work 2023: Sales trends
A global survey of over 2,000 sales desk workers, managers and executives reveals the greatest challenges and opportunities facing sales teams today
The State of Work 2023: IT trends
A global survey of over 2,000 IT desk workers, managers and executives reveals the greatest challenges and opportunities facing IT teams today
The State of Work 2023: Engineering trends
A global survey reveals the greatest productivity challenges and opportunities facing engineering teams today
The State of Work 2023: Marketing trends
A global survey of over 1,000 marketing desk workers, managers and executives reveals the greatest challenges and opportunities facing marketing teams
The State of Work 2023: Customer support trends
A global survey of over 1,000 support desk workers, managers and executives reveals the greatest challenges and opportunities facing support teams