COLLECTION

State of Work 2023

Are today’s workers operating at their best? Our latest State of Work survey reveals the biggest barriers to productivity for teams around the world

Global survey

A worldwide overview of the state of productivity

Blog

The State of Work in 2023

A new global survey highlights the many obstacles to productivity facing desk workers today—and the new, better ways leaders can support them

Robot hand holding puzzle piece representing the state of work and future
Event

The State of Work: Productivity, AI and Flexibility

Learn how automation, AI and creative work arrangements can empower employees to do their most productive work

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