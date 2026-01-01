Workforce Lab
Slack’s Workforce Lab studies how to make work better. We conduct research with desk workers around the globe and experiment with ways to drive productivity and boost the employee experience for workers at Slack, Salesforce, and everywhere.
The future of work is human-centric
See the latest data from our twice-annual survey of more than 10,000 desk workers around the world, plus more innovations driving the future of work.
The New AI Advantage: Daily AI-Users Feel More Productive, Effective, and Satisfied at Work
Survey of 5,000 global desk workers shows that as AI at work goes mainstream, its productivity promise is finally starting to pay off
AI Agents Are the Catalyst for a Limitless Workforce
Businesses are hungry to discover the best way to use AI. Agentforce's autonomous agents will propel them into a new era of productivity.
The 3 Tips You’ll Need to Succeed in the Age of AI Agents
Experts offer tips for thriving in a workplace with humans and AI agents.
The Fall 2024 Workforce Index Shows Executives and Employees Investing in AI, but Uncertainty Holding Back Adoption
New global survey reveals AI aspirations remain high even as pace of adoption shows signs of cooling due to uncertainty and training gaps.
The 3 Conversations You Should Be Having with Your Team to Drive AI Adoption
Follow this research-backed playbook from Slack’s Workforce Lab to help your team get the most out of AI tools.
AI team-building with the AI persona quiz
Slack’s Workforce Lab uncovers the 5 persona types that are defining the AI-driven workplace—and how leaders can make AI work better for every worker
Try This Experiment with Your Team at Work: AI Microlearning
Here’s what happened when we invited Slack employees to participate in 10 minutes a day of AI microlearning
Despite AI enthusiasm, Workforce Index reveals workers aren’t yet unlocking its benefits
An inside look at Slack’s culture of experimentation
The director of future of work programs at Slack shares how to experiment with making work better
Top AI researchers share five insights on how AI will shape the future of work over the next five years
Experts from MIT, Northwestern, and Stanford universities share their take on what leaders can do to prepare their teams for the AI revolution
New Slack research shows accelerating AI use and quantifies the “work of work”
Case study: what happened when we took a break at Slack
We ran an experiment encouraging employees to take a daily break—and discovered a simple way to boost productivity, engagement, and connection
How Personal Operating Manuals can help you build a stronger team at work
Personal Operating Manuals can fast-track trust and connection among distributed teams. Here’s a template to get you started.
The surprising connection between after-hours work and decreased productivity
Slack’s Workforce Index uncovers new findings on how to structure the workday to maximize employee productivity, well-being and satisfaction
New research reveals trust is the key driver of productivity
New Slack survey reveals a crisis of trust in the workplace, with more than 1 in 4 desk workers saying they do not feel trusted by their employers
The future of work starts here. Join the conversation.
Catch up on past and current webinars and events, featuring in-depth conversations with future-of-work thought leaders
The Workforce Index: Unlocking the Real-World Power of AI at Work
Research-backed strategies for empowering an AI-driven workforce brought to you by Workforce LabWatch Now
How AI is changing the future of work: a conversation with expert academics
AI is here, and work will never be the same. Join Slack in conversation with leading AI researchers to discuss the future of work in the age of AIWatch Now
Slack’s Workforce Index Spotlights Surprising Trend in Global AI Use
What's stopping your team from getting the most out of AI tools? Slack researchers share the latest data from a global survey of 17,000 desk workers.Watch Now
The Workforce Index: Slack researchers share the top AI trends at work
Slack's Workforce Lab share the top AI trends from a new survey of more than 10,000 desk workers around the globeWatch Now
(Re)skilling the Workforce with AI
Join top researchers for a discussion on what individuals, teams, and leaders can do to prepare for the AI-powered future of work.Watch Now
What Leaders Need to Know to Set Their Organizations Up for AI Success
How does Gen Z really feel about AI? What’s stopping your team from fully embracing AI tools? Slack researchers unpack the latest findings.Watch Now
AI at work: the Slack research team unpacks the data on AI use in the workplace
The AI revolution is here. Are you ready? Slack's survey of 10,000 global desk workers uncovers new findings on employee perception and use of AIWatch Now
New research uncovers the secret to a productive workday
Are you working hard or working smart? New research from Slack's Workforce Lab reveals surprising findings about how to structure your workdayWatch Now
New AI Results from Workforce Lab Academic Grant Winners
Find out what our academic partners have recently learned about AIWatch Now
Academic partnerships and white papers
Read more about our research and partnerships with the academics and thought leaders shaping the future of work
How Workers Really Feel About AI
Workforce Lab research shows desk workers are worried they will be judged for using AI tools. Here’s what leaders can do to clarify usage norms.
The Workforce Lab at Slack Academic Grant Program
The Workforce Lab at Slack is excited to announce its inaugural grant program for academics
White paper: Circle Back Next Week
The Effect of Meeting-Free Weeks on Distributed Workers’ Unstructured Time and Attention Negotiation