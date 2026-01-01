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Workforce Lab

Slack’s Workforce Lab studies how to make work better. We conduct research with desk workers around the globe and experiment with ways to drive productivity and boost the employee experience for workers at Slack, Salesforce, and everywhere.

Workforce Lab by Slack From Salesforce Logo
Explore Workforce Lab research

The future of work is human-centric

See the latest data from our twice-annual survey of more than 10,000 desk workers around the world, plus more innovations driving the future of work.

The new AI advantage: daily AI-users feel more productive, effective, and satisfied at work
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The New AI Advantage: Daily AI-Users Feel More Productive, Effective, and Satisfied at Work

Survey of 5,000 global desk workers shows that as AI at work goes mainstream, its productivity promise is finally starting to pay off

AI-agents-are-the-catalyst-limitless-workforce-landing-hero
Report

AI Agents Are the Catalyst for a Limitless Workforce

Businesses are hungry to discover the best way to use AI. Agentforce's autonomous agents will propel them into a new era of productivity.

one-to-one
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The 3 Tips You’ll Need to Succeed in the Age of AI Agents

Experts offer tips for thriving in a workplace with humans and AI agents.

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The Fall 2024 Workforce Index Shows Executives and Employees Investing in AI, but Uncertainty Holding Back Adoption

New global survey reveals AI aspirations remain high even as pace of adoption shows signs of cooling due to uncertainty and training gaps.

Blog

The 3 Conversations You Should Be Having with Your Team to Drive AI Adoption

Follow this research-backed playbook from Slack’s Workforce Lab to help your team get the most out of AI tools.

AI Personas
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AI team-building with the AI persona quiz

Slack’s Workforce Lab uncovers the 5 persona types that are defining the AI-driven workplace—and how leaders can make AI work better for every worker

Two arms giving a fist pound representing collaboration
Blog

Try This Experiment with Your Team at Work: AI Microlearning

Here’s what happened when we invited Slack employees to participate in 10 minutes a day of AI microlearning

Slack blog illustration - Workforce Index Spring Summer 2024
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Despite AI enthusiasm, Workforce Index reveals workers aren’t yet unlocking its benefits

Team working together with notes and post-its
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An inside look at Slack’s culture of experimentation

The director of future of work programs at Slack shares how to experiment with making work better

Teammates talk through a problem aloud
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Top AI researchers share five insights on how AI will shape the future of work over the next five years

Experts from MIT, Northwestern, and Stanford universities share their take on what leaders can do to prepare their teams for the AI revolution

AI research from the Workforce Lab at Slack
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New Slack research shows accelerating AI use and quantifies the “work of work”

Slack für das Projektmanagenment nutzen
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Case study: what happened when we took a break at Slack

We ran an experiment encouraging employees to take a daily break—and discovered a simple way to boost productivity, engagement, and connection

How 8 retailers are providing a better fit for the employee and customer experience with Slack
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How Personal Operating Manuals can help you build a stronger team at work

Personal Operating Manuals can fast-track trust and connection among distributed teams. Here’s a template to get you started.

selbstmanagement
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The surprising connection between after-hours work and decreased productivity

Slack’s Workforce Index uncovers new findings on how to structure the workday to maximize employee productivity, well-being and satisfaction

Boost teamwork in the hybrid workplace with Slack hero image
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New research reveals trust is the key driver of productivity

New Slack survey reveals a crisis of trust in the workplace, with more than 1 in 4 desk workers saying they do not feel trusted by their employers

Webinars and events

The future of work starts here. Join the conversation.

Catch up on past and current webinars and events, featuring in-depth conversations with future-of-work thought leaders

Event

The Workforce Index: Unlocking the Real-World Power of AI at Work

Research-backed strategies for empowering an AI-driven workforce brought to you by Workforce Lab

Watch Now
A spinning globe with lights representing the global workforce
Event

How AI is changing the future of work: a conversation with expert academics

AI is here, and work will never be the same. Join Slack in conversation with leading AI researchers to discuss the future of work in the age of AI

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Slack’s Workforce Index Spotlights Surprising Trend in Global AI Use

What's stopping your team from getting the most out of AI tools? Slack researchers share the latest data from a global survey of 17,000 desk workers.

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A robot hand holding a phone with AI logo on it representing AI for work
Event

The Workforce Index: Slack researchers share the top AI trends at work

Slack's Workforce Lab share the top AI trends from a new survey of more than 10,000 desk workers around the globe

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Two computers playing chess representing AI
Event

(Re)skilling the Workforce with AI

Join top researchers for a discussion on what individuals, teams, and leaders can do to prepare for the AI-powered future of work.

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What Leaders Need to Know to Set Their Organizations Up for AI Success

How does Gen Z really feel about AI? What’s stopping your team from fully embracing AI tools? Slack researchers unpack the latest findings.

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AI at work: the Slack research team unpacks the data on AI use in the workplace

The AI revolution is here. Are you ready? Slack's survey of 10,000 global desk workers uncovers new findings on employee perception and use of AI

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New research uncovers the secret to a productive workday

Are you working hard or working smart? New research from Slack's Workforce Lab reveals surprising findings about how to structure your workday

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New AI Results from Workforce Lab Academic Grant Winners

Find out what our academic partners have recently learned about AI

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Academic publications and partnerships

Academic partnerships and white papers

Read more about our research and partnerships with the academics and thought leaders shaping the future of work

Dos personas trabajan en sendos ordenadores y en la pantalla aparecen software para empresas.
Blog

How Workers Really Feel About AI

Workforce Lab research shows desk workers are worried they will be judged for using AI tools. Here’s what leaders can do to clarify usage norms.

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The Workforce Lab at Slack Academic Grant Program

The Workforce Lab at Slack is excited to announce its inaugural grant program for academics

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White paper: Circle Back Next Week

The Effect of Meeting-Free Weeks on Distributed Workers’ Unstructured Time and Attention Negotiation