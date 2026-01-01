COLLECTION

Now is your moment to reinvent work

Candid conversations about creating workplaces that are inclusive, flexible, and rooted in connection

An illustrated portrait of Ella F. Washington
Blog

Asking tough questions to create a more equitable workplace

Georgetown professor and organizational psychologist Ella F. Washington on how to maximize diversity, equity and inclusion efforts

An illustrated portrait of Cal Henderson, Slack’s co-founder and CTO
Blog

The five-day workweek has left the building

Slack’s co-founder and CTO weighs in on why—even when it’s safe to return to the office—there’s no going back to business as usual

A diverse group of employees talk through a project together
Blog

You’re not alone: How Slack ERGs stay connected during remote work

Our employee resource groups, an essential part of Slack’s Diversity, Engagement and Belonging strategy, share tips for supporting one another

An illustrated portrait of Nadia Rawlinson, Chief People Officer at Slack
Blog

Nadia Rawlinson on supporting employees through uncertain times

Slack’s chief people officer shares her take on building culture, deepening connection and leading with empathy in a remote world

Illustrated portrait of Atif Rafiq.
Blog

Meetings, burnout and rigid schedules: goodbye to all that

Atif Rafiq, a former executive with MGM Resorts and McDonalds, shares why our pandemic year is an inflection point that must transform the way we work

An illustration of Steve Wood video conferencing with teammates
Blog

How I work: Slack’s Steve Wood on establishing rapport with a virtual team

The leader of our platform team recounts his experience joining a new company in a digital setting

A team collaborates in a remote/hybrid workplace
Blog

How ViacomCBS empowers employees to reinvent the future of work

Executive VP and chief technology officer Phil Wiser shares how the global content company is leveraging Slack in its transformational shift