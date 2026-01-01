Slack on Slack
Our own teams dish on how they use channels and workflows to improve how work gets done, day in and day out
Tips for streamlining your department’s work
From reviewing code to supporting customers—and everything in between—it’s no surprise that most of our work takes place in Slack. The benefits are aplenty, and by moving your projects into channels, your team can enjoy them too.
That escalated quickly: How we get complex customer support issues into expert hands
An inside look at our customer support workflows, which have reduced escalations to our technical teams by 60%
Slack on Slack: Get work done, your way
In this session, you'll get a sneak peek into the unique day-to-day of our very own Slack employeesWatch Now
How channels bring our product and support teams closer together
Learn how tight partnerships and processes between Slack’s CE and product teams make for more satisfied customers
How channels extend the reach of internal communications
Keeping everyone in the know at a growing company is a tall task. Our internal comms team shares tips for simplifying that work in Slack
How our devs reduce distractions (and unnecessary meetings)
Four ways Slack can help engineers find their ideal state of flow
Slack on Slack: Work smarter using no-code automation
Automate away everyday tasks both inside and outside Slack, no coding requiredWatch Now
How we take some of the work out of legal work
Our legal team shares its favorite tips and tools for automating repetitive tasks, collaborating with outside counsel and much more, all inside Slack
How channels power our sales team
An inside look at the many ways channels and integrations with Salesforce help our team close deals and serve our customers
How we collaborate with external partners
Slack Connect brings all the benefits of channels to the work you do with outside vendors, agencies and clients. Our teams can’t imagine work without it.
How we close deals and keep customers happy with Slack Connect
Our secret to fast sales cycles and satisfied customers is no secret at all. And if your teams use Slack, you can follow the same recipe
Say hello to Success Bot, the voice of our customer success team
The bot sends updates to customers right in Slack, saving our CS team hundreds of hours and deepening customer relationships
How we navigated an acquisition deal, completely digitally
When the pandemic threatened to bring a deal to a halt, we conducted the entire process through Slack Connect
Transforming the way we work with outside organizations
Channels are our home base for connecting with customers, industry peers and external partners
Why our legal team adjourned external email in favor of Slack Connect
After moving our collaboration with outside counsel to Slack, communication is faster, more organized and just plain easier
How we build customer relationships with Slack Connect
The Slack sales team opens their playbook for sharing updates, swarming questions and collecting feedback
Time-saving apps and workflows
How we’ve customized our own Slack workspaces to both drive business growth and improve employee experience.
How our IT team builds on our platform (and yours can too)
VP of Business Technology, Stephen Franchetti, shows how customizing your Slack workspace can improve your employees’ everyday work experience
Meet the app that’s saving our sales team 5,000 hours a month
Pulling together data-informed presentations was costing our sales team time. Enter the Midas Touch app, which delivers them in Slack in minutes
With Approvals Bot in Slack, our sales team is approving deals 70% faster
We built a custom app to automate deal approvals, saving our sales teams hundreds of hours—and your team can build one too
How we unlock companywide productivity with custom Slack bots
Let these custom tools, built by our own Business Technology App Engineering team, serve as inspiration for simplifying work with Slack