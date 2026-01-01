A rolled-up Slack workspace passed between teammates like a newspaper
COLLECTION

Slack on Slack

Our own teams dish on how they use channels and workflows to improve how work gets done, day in and day out

A rolled-up Slack workspace passed between teammates like a newspaper
Channels

Tips for streamlining your department’s work

From reviewing code to supporting customers—and everything in between—it’s no surprise that most of our work takes place in Slack. The benefits are aplenty, and by moving your projects into channels, your team can enjoy them too.

Two support agents paint a life raft for a customer
Blog

That escalated quickly: How we get complex customer support issues into expert hands

An inside look at our customer support workflows, which have reduced escalations to our technical teams by 60%

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Event

Slack on Slack: Get work done, your way

In this session, you'll get a sneak peek into the unique day-to-day of our very own Slack employees

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Blog

How channels bring our product and support teams closer together

Learn how tight partnerships and processes between Slack’s CE and product teams make for more satisfied customers

Blog

How channels extend the reach of internal communications

Keeping everyone in the know at a growing company is a tall task. Our internal comms team shares tips for simplifying that work in Slack

A focused developer at their computer
Blog

How our devs reduce distractions (and unnecessary meetings)

Four ways Slack can help engineers find their ideal state of flow

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Event

Slack on Slack: Work smarter using no-code automation

Automate away everyday tasks both inside and outside Slack, no coding required

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Less analog, more digital work
Blog

How we take some of the work out of legal work

Our legal team shares its favorite tips and tools for automating repetitive tasks, collaborating with outside counsel and much more, all inside Slack

Blog

How channels power our sales team

An inside look at the many ways channels and integrations with Salesforce help our team close deals and serve our customers

Slack Connect

How we collaborate with external partners

Slack Connect brings all the benefits of channels to the work you do with outside vendors, agencies and clients. Our teams can’t imagine work without it.

Two people finalize a deal with a handshake
Blog

How we close deals and keep customers happy with Slack Connect

Our secret to fast sales cycles and satisfied customers is no secret at all. And if your teams use Slack, you can follow the same recipe

Automating messages in Slack
Blog

Say hello to Success Bot, the voice of our customer success team

The bot sends updates to customers right in Slack, saving our CS team hundreds of hours and deepening customer relationships

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Blog

How we navigated an acquisition deal, completely digitally

When the pandemic threatened to bring a deal to a halt, we conducted the entire process through Slack Connect

Blog

Transforming the way we work with outside organizations

Channels are our home base for connecting with customers, industry peers and external partners

Blog

Why our legal team adjourned external email in favor of Slack Connect

After moving our collaboration with outside counsel to Slack, communication is faster, more organized and just plain easier

Blog

How we build customer relationships with Slack Connect

The Slack sales team opens their playbook for sharing updates, swarming questions and collecting feedback

Platform

Time-saving apps and workflows

How we’ve customized our own Slack workspaces to both drive business growth and improve employee experience.

Blog

How our IT team builds on our platform (and yours can too)

VP of Business Technology, Stephen Franchetti, shows how customizing your Slack workspace can improve your employees’ everyday work experience

Blog

Meet the app that&#8217;s saving our sales team 5,000 hours a month

Pulling together data-informed presentations was costing our sales team time. Enter the Midas Touch app, which delivers them in Slack in minutes

An automated approval
Blog

With Approvals Bot in Slack, our sales team is approving deals 70% faster

We built a custom app to automate deal approvals, saving our sales teams hundreds of hours—and your team can build one too

Blog

How we unlock companywide productivity with custom Slack bots

Let these custom tools, built by our own Business Technology App Engineering team, serve as inspiration for simplifying work with Slack