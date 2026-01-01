Message activity allows you to see how many people have interacted with a given message in Slack. By default, message activity is enabled for your organization, but owners and admins can choose to disable the feature.

Note: Message activity is not available for messages in private channels on the Business+ plan.



Enable or disable message activity

Business+ plan Enterprise plans Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can enable or disable message activity for their workspace: From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Roles & permissions. From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to View message activity in public internal channels and select Edit permission. Choose who can view message activity, then click Save. Org Owners and Org Admins can enable or disable message activity for their organization, and manage permissions separately for public and private internal and Slack Connect channels: From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar. Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Roles & permissions, then select Account types. Next to the message activity permission you'd like to manage, click the three dots icon and select Edit permission. Choose who can view message activity, then click Save.

Note: By default, owners and admins can view message activity for their workspace or Enterprise org but you can also assign the Message Activity Manager system role to give certain members permission to use the feature.