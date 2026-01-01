Workspace administration
Learn how to manage your Slack workspace or Enterprise org.
Slack Connect: Manage your organization’s connections
To help you manage Slack Connect for your organization, you can view a summary of all the external organizations you’re working with:
- View all connected and disconnected organizations
- View and manage Slack Connect settings per organization (such as edit approval settings or disconnect from an organization)
- View the number of channels and direct messages with people from external organizations
See all the organizations you're working with
Pro and Business+ plans
Enterprise plans
- From Home, click Directories.
- Click External at the top of the page.
- Click the gear icon and select Manage connections to see all the organizations you're working with.
- From Home, click Directories.
- Click External at the top of the page.
- Click the gear icon and select View connections to see all the organizations you're working with.
Tip: To adjust the Slack Connect settings for an organization or to disconnect, click the three dots icon next to the organization’s name
Who can use this feature?
-
Org Owners/Admins (Enterprise plans) and Workspace Owners/Admins (Pro and Business+ plans)
- Available on paid plans
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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