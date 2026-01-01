To help you manage Slack Connect for your organization, you can view a summary of all the external organizations you’re working with:

View all connected and disconnected organizations

View and manage Slack Connect settings per organization (such as edit approval settings or disconnect from an organization)

View the number of channels and direct messages with people from external organizations



See all the organizations you're working with

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From Home, click Directories. Click External at the top of the page. Click the gear icon and select Manage connections to see all the organizations you're working with. From Home, click Directories. Click External at the top of the page. Click the gear icon and select View connections to see all the organizations you're working with.

Tip: To adjust the Slack Connect settings for an organization or to disconnect, click the three dots icon next to the organization’s name