Card pyramid representing collaboration
Webinar

Achieving hybrid-work success with team collaboration

In this webinar we’ll share insights into how team collaboration platforms are rapidly evolving beyond messaging into a hub for work

50 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Business decision makers
  • Technology professionals

Hybrid-work means that employees are spread across home and office, working with an ever-increasing array of applications and information, engaging both internally and with partners and customers externally. Team collaboration platforms, by virtue of their ability to integrate applications, data, and workflows and extend across company boundaries offer the opportunity for IT decision makers to achieve measurable cost savings, revenue increases, and productivity improvements. Successful implementations require user empowerment while addressing governance and security needs.

In this webinar we’ll share insights into how team collaboration platforms are rapidly evolving beyond messaging into a hub for work, and what business and IT leaders must do to achieve maximum quantifiable benefits from their digital engagement initiatives.

Featured speakers:

Brian ElliottExecutive Leader, Future Forum, and Senior Slack VP, Salesforce
Kris LengiezaVice President of Global Partnerships & Alliances, Procore Technologies
Irwin LazarPresident & Principal Analyst, Metrigy

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related Events