Achieving hybrid-work success with team collaboration

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

Hybrid-work means that employees are spread across home and office, working with an ever-increasing array of applications and information, engaging both internally and with partners and customers externally. Team collaboration platforms, by virtue of their ability to integrate applications, data, and workflows and extend across company boundaries offer the opportunity for IT decision makers to achieve measurable cost savings, revenue increases, and productivity improvements. Successful implementations require user empowerment while addressing governance and security needs.

In this webinar we’ll share insights into how team collaboration platforms are rapidly evolving beyond messaging into a hub for work, and what business and IT leaders must do to achieve maximum quantifiable benefits from their digital engagement initiatives.

你將學習到： Future of Work Insights - how companies are becoming more flexible, connected, and inclusive.

What business and IT leaders must do to achieve maximum quantifiable benefits from their digital engagement initiatives.

Insights into how team collaboration platforms are rapidly evolving beyond messaging into a hub for work.

How Procore, a leading construction project management software company, is changing the way they collaborate both internally and externally.

專題講者：