Explore a new era of productivity with modern selling for Consumer and Business Services

Discover how Slack modernizes the approach to sales while enhancing the overall productivity of your go-to-market teams

60 min

    Join us for a thought-provoking webinar where we will explore our latest announcements, including our new Slack + Sales Cloud “co-pilot” and productivity enhancements intended to better support your distributed teams. Come find out how Slack can take your Salesforce investment to the next level!

    Featured speakers:

    Christine LopezPrincipal Solutions Engineer, Slack
    Michael RoeRVP Consumer & Business Services Industry, Slack

