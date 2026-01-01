Explore a new era of productivity with modern selling for Consumer and Business Services

Join us for a thought-provoking webinar where we will explore our latest announcements, including our new Slack + Sales Cloud “co-pilot” and productivity enhancements intended to better support your distributed teams. Come find out how Slack can take your Salesforce investment to the next level!

Was this webinar useful? Yes, thanks! Not really

Submit feedback

Nice one! Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it! Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.