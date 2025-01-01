Webinar

New focus for financial services marketers

How Slack is increasing agility and improving efficiency for financial services marketers

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Financial services professionals
  • Marketers

In these new economic times impacting financial services, marketers look to adjust their priorities. Download this webinar to see how financial services marketers are using Slack and Salesforce to cater to their changing priorities, challenges, and outlook on innovation. Hear what brands across financial services are focusing most on in 2023.

