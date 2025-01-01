Making dev teams more successful

This webinar is best for:

For Slack customers, work happens in channels—organized spaces for everything related to a project, topic or team. Rather than getting bogged down with minutiae like switching between apps, searching for people and information, and compiling status updates, developers use Slack to reduce communication redundancies and focus their time on shipping outstanding products and services.

The software development process is complex. Like really complex. Just ask American Airlines.

Was this webinar useful? Yes, thanks! Not really

Submit feedback

Nice one! Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it! Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.