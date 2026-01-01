Making dev teams more successful

このウェビナーの対象者 :
- 開発者
The software development process is complex. Like really complex. Just ask American Airlines.
For Slack customers, work happens in channels—organized spaces for everything related to a project, topic or team. Rather than getting bogged down with minutiae like switching between apps, searching for people and information, and compiling status updates, developers use Slack to reduce communication redundancies and focus their time on shipping outstanding products and services.
注目のスピーカー :
助かります！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
了解です！
ご意見ありがとうございました！
うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。