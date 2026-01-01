Webinar

Making dev teams more successful

Keep teams productive and engaged by giving your teams a tool that makes their job easier

40 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • 開発者

The software development process is complex. Like really complex. Just ask American Airlines.

For Slack customers, work happens in channels—organized spaces for everything related to a project, topic or team. Rather than getting bogged down with minutiae like switching between apps, searching for people and information, and compiling status updates, developers use Slack to reduce communication redundancies and focus their time on shipping outstanding products and services.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackEngineering ManagerMorgan Jones
American AirlinesPrincipal ArchitectSpencer Kaiser

