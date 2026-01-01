Workspace administration
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Failed or late payments
Payments can fail for a number of reasons. If there’s ever an issue, we’ll immediately email Workspace Owners and any billing contacts.
What to expect
We hope that you’re able to resolve payment issues quickly, but here’s a quick rundown of what you can expect if not.
|After…
|What to expect
|7 days
|If we cannot process a payment after a week, we’ll get in touch with workspace owners and admins and any payment contacts.
|14 days
|We’ll send another reminder to the same people (workspace owners/admins and payment contacts) just in case there’s still an issue.
|21 days
|We’ll get in touch with the workspace owner and payment contacts again.
|28 days
|The workspace will be downgraded to the Free subscription.
Update your payment method
If you’ve run into a payment issue, workspace owners or the person who’s upgraded the workspace can update a payment method from the Billing page.
Contact us for help
If you have any questions about a failed payment, please get in touch with us – we’re here to help!
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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