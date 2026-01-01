Payments can fail for a number of reasons. If there’s ever an issue, we’ll immediately email Workspace Owners and any billing contacts.



What to expect

We hope that you’re able to resolve payment issues quickly, but here’s a quick rundown of what you can expect if not.

After… What to expect 7 days If we cannot process a payment after a week, we’ll get in touch with workspace owners and admins and any payment contacts. 14 days We’ll send another reminder to the same people (workspace owners/admins and payment contacts) just in case there’s still an issue. 21 days We’ll get in touch with the workspace owner and payment contacts again. 28 days The workspace will be downgraded to the Free subscription.



Update your payment method

If you’ve run into a payment issue, workspace owners or the person who’s upgraded the workspace can update a payment method from the Billing page.



Contact us for help

If you have any questions about a failed payment, please get in touch with us – we’re here to help!