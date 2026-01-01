By default, any member can install an app to connect a third-party service to their Slack workspace. Optionally, workspace owners can set permissions to manage how apps work in Slack. These permissions can be adjusted whether app approval is enabled for a workspace or not.

Available permissions

Only allow apps from the Slack Marketplace

Limit members to installing apps from the Slack Marketplace. All apps in the Slack Marketplace are reviewed by Slack. This will not prevent members from creating and installing internal apps.

Limit members to installing apps from the Slack Marketplace. All apps in the Slack Marketplace are reviewed by Slack. This will not prevent members from creating and installing internal apps. Multi-channel guests may use shortcuts

Allow multi-channel guests to use available shortcuts.

Allow multi-channel guests to use available shortcuts. Only allow link previews from installed apps

Rich link previews will only display if the Slack app registered to the link domain is installed to your workspace.

Rich link previews will only display if the Slack app registered to the link domain is installed to your workspace. Enable Sign in with Slack

Allow members to use a Sign in with Slack option to sign in to third-party websites and services when they install an associated app to Slack.



Set permissions

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. Click App management settings. Click Edit next to the permissions that you'd like to manage.