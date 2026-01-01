Workspace administration
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By default, any member can
install an app to connect a third-party service to their Slack workspace. Optionally, workspace owners can set permissions to manage how apps work in Slack. These permissions can be adjusted whether app approval is enabled for a workspace or not.
Available permissions
Only allow apps from the Slack Marketplace Limit members to installing apps from the Slack Marketplace. All apps in the Slack Marketplace are reviewed by Slack. This will not prevent members from creating and installing internal apps.
Multi-channel guests may use shortcuts Allow multi-channel guests to use available shortcuts.
Only allow link previews from installed apps Rich link previews will only display if the Slack app registered to the link domain is installed to your workspace.
Enable Sign in with Slack Allow members to use a Sign in with Slack option to sign in to third-party websites and services when they install an associated app to Slack.
Set permissions
From your desktop, click
Admin in the sidebar. Select
Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. Click
App management settings. Click
Edit next to the permissions that you'd like to manage.
Who can use this feature?
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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