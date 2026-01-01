Change the appearance of your workspace by choosing a new theme, or create a custom theme with the colours of your choice.

Tip: If you like a darker look for Slack, you can turn on dark mode from your preferences or temporarily turn on focus mode.





Choose a new theme

If you use multiple workspaces, try selecting a different theme for each one to help you tell them apart. Your new theme will appear whenever you open Slack on any device or in your browser.

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu. Click Themes. Below Slack themes, select an option.

Note: Some people with colour blindness have found our vision assistive themes helpful. We’re always working to make Slack more accessible and listening to feedback about how we can improve themes.



Create a custom theme

Set custom colours

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu. Click Appearance, then select Custom theme. For each element, select a swatch from the colour picker. Click the close icon, then click Save changes.



Share your theme

Your custom theme will only be visible to you. If you’d like to showcase it, you can share your colour selection with others.

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu. Click Appearance, then select Custom theme. Next to Theme colours, click on Share to copy your theme. Navigate to any conversation and paste your theme into a message, then press Enter to send it. Any member of that conversation can select Apply Slack theme to use it themselves.



Import your legacy theme

To apply the colours from the theme that you last used before Slack was updated to the new design, you can import your legacy theme.

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu. Click Appearance, then select Custom theme. Next to Theme colours, click Import theme. Click on Paste your legacy theme colours, then click on Apply.



Set theme preferences

You can set two other preferences to further adjust the look of your theme:

Window gradient

Decide whether your windows are a solid colour or have a gradient.

Decide whether your windows are a solid colour or have a gradient. Darker sidebars

By default, some themes have a darker sidebar. If you pick a theme with a light sidebar, you can adjust the contrast with the Darker sidebars preference.

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu. Click Appearance, then click Custom theme. Tick the box next to the preference(s) that you’d like to set, then click Save.

Tip: On certain Mac devices, you can turn window transparency off from the Accessibility section of your preferences.