Change the appearance of your workspace by choosing a new theme, or create a custom theme with the colors of your choice.

Tip: If you’d like a darker look for Slack, you can turn on dark mode from your preferences or temporarily turn on focus mode.





Choose a new theme

If you use multiple workspaces, try selecting a different theme for each one to help tell them apart. Your new theme will appear whenever you open Slack on any device or in your browser.

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu. Click Themes. Below Slack themes, select an option.

Note: Some people with colorblindness have found our vision assistive themes helpful. We’re always working to make Slack more accessible and listening to feedback about how we can improve themes.



Create a custom theme

Set custom colors

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu. Click Appearance, then select Custom theme. For each element, select a swatch from the color picker. Click the close icon, then click Save changes.



Share your theme

Your custom theme will only be visible to you. If you’d like to showcase it, you can share your color selection with others.

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu. Click Appearance, then select Custom theme. Next to Theme Colors, click Share to copy your theme. Navigate to any conversation and paste your theme into a message, then press Enter to send it. Any member of that conversation can select Apply Slack theme to use it themselves.



Import your legacy theme

To apply the colors from the theme you last used before Slack was updated to the new design, you can import your legacy theme.

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu. Click Appearance, then select Custom theme. Next to Theme Colors, click Import theme. Click Paste your legacy theme colors, then click Apply.



Set theme preferences

You can set two other preferences to further adjust the look of your theme:

Window gradient

Decide whether your windows are a solid color or have a gradient.

Decide whether your windows are a solid color or have a gradient. Darker sidebars

By default, some themes have a darker sidebar. If you pick a theme with a light sidebar, you can adjust the contrast with the Darker sidebars preference.

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu. Click Appearance, then click Custom theme. Check the box next to the preference(s) you’d like to set, then click Save.

Tip: On certain Mac devices, you can turn window transparency off from the Accessibility section of your preferences.