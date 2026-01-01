Slack is a channel-based messaging platform. Your Slack workspace is where people can work together, connect all their software tools and services and find the information that they need to do their best work. Read on to learn how to create your workspace and get started with Slack.

Things to bear in mind

When you create a workspace, you’ll become the workspace primary owner.

If you plan to use Slack for work, make sure that you use an email address from your company’s domain to create your workspace.

Note: If you use Salesforce, you can create a Slack workspace that’s automatically integrated with your Salesforce org to help you set up features like Salesforce channels and Agentforce.



Create a workspace for your team

Desktop iOS Android Go to https://slack.com/get-started#/createnew. Enter your email address and click Continue, or continue with Apple or Google. Check your email for a confirmation code. Enter your code, then click Create a workspace and follow the prompts. Welcome to Slack! Now learn how to invite your colleagues. Open the Slack app. Tap Get started. Tap Continue with email, or continue with Apple or Google. Check your email for a confirmation, then tap Confirm email address to return to Slack. Tap Create a new workspace and follow the prompts. Welcome to Slack! Now learn how to invite your colleagues. Open the Slack app. Tap Get started . Enter your email address. Check your email for a confirmation, then tap Confirm email address to return to Slack. Tap Create a new Slack workspace and follow the prompts. Welcome to Slack! Now learn how to invite your colleagues.

Note: If you didn't receive your confirmation code, try these troubleshooting tips. If you're still having trouble, let our Support team know – we're here to help!



What's next?

You're on your way to working in Slack. For more help getting started, check out the resources below: