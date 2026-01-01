Not receiving emails from Slack? We're here to help! We've gathered some tips to help you find invitations to join workspaces and email notifications.



Check your email settings

Step 1: Make sure your email address is up to date

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar. Select Profile. Check that your email address is correct. If you need to update it, follow the steps to change your email address.

Step 2: Check spam folders and other email filters

Check your spam or junk folder, as well as any inbox filters, just in case emails from Slack are being sent there by mistake.

Step 3: Allow emails from Slack

Ask your IT team if your email system is flagging Slack emails. They may want to check that emails from @slack.com and @slack-mail.com aren't being blocked.



Troubleshoot specific emails

Invitations

Ask the sender to confirm that they sent your invite to the correct email address. They can always send you a new invitation if needed.

Tip: Are you a Workspace Owner or Workspace Admin? You can view pending invitations at my.slack.com/admin/invites. Click Invite People to send a new invite to the correct email address.

Direct message and @mention notifications

You'll only get email notifications when you're not active on the desktop app or browser. Email notifications are bundled and sent once every 15 minutes or hour to prevent overloading your inbox.

Weekly update email

Each week, Slack sends an update email to Workspace Owners and Admins. If you're not getting your update email, it may be due to one of these reasons:

Your workspace has less than 4 members.

Members have sent fewer than 100 messages in a given week.



Still having trouble?

Send us a note! We're happy to help you troubleshoot. 🎯