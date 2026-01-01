Slack supports member provisioning with the System for Cross-domain Identity Management (SCIM) standard. To use provisioning, you’ll need to use a connector app alongside a supported identity provider (IDP).

Tip: If you want to build a custom script to handle provisioning, head to Slack API to review our SCIM API documentation.



Manage members

SCIM provisioning allows you to manage members in your Slack workspace or Enterprise organisation more efficiently. Here’s what you can do:

Create or deactivate a member

Create or deactivate a multi-channel guest*

Create or deactivate a Frontline member*

Sync and update members' profile fields

Create or delete a user group**

Add or remove members from a user group

*Only available on Enterprise subscriptions. If you’d like to create a single-channel guest, or create a guest on the Pro or Business+ subscription, you can create a member and then change their role to a guest .

** SCIM provisioning creates workspace-level user groups on Business+ subscriptions and org-level user groups on Enterprise subscriptions.

Note: It’s not possible to set up unique display names for user groups with SCIM provisioning.



Set up provisioning

Your SCIM provisioning setup will vary depending on the identity provider that you use. Here are some popular options:

During setup, your identity provider will ask for an API token created through the OAuth 2.0 flow. Slack also supports live syncing of active directory groups for workspaces using these identity providers.

Note: If you’re on a paid Slack subscription, members and guests added through SCIM are billable as soon as they sign in for the first time. The cost of new accounts will be prorated for the remainder of your current billing period.