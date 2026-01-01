Using Slack
From channels to search, learn how Slack works from top to bottom.
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When you
create a channel, you can choose to make it either public or private. Public channels are best for sharing information that anyone can find and read, while private channels are meant for discussions that shouldn't be open to everyone. If you need to change this setting later, you can convert a channel to private or public.
Bear in mind
Note: On the Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions, owners and admins can convert channels to private with channel management tools. Convert a channel
When you convert a channel to private, a message will be posted in the channel to let members know that it’s been converted.
Convert to private
Convert to public
From your desktop, open the channel that you want to make private.
Click the channel name in the conversation header.
Select the
Settings tab. Scroll down and click
Change to a private channel. Click
Change to private to confirm.
By default, owners, admins and
channel managers can convert a channel to private, but owners can restrict this. If you can't convert a channel to private, find an owner and ask for help.
From your desktop, open the channel that you want to make public.
Click the channel name in the conversation header.
Select the
Settings tab. Scroll down and click
Change to a public channel. Click
Change to public to confirm.
By default, workspace owners, org owners and org admins can convert private channels to public, but owners can
restrict this. If you can’t convert a channel to public, find an owner and ask for help.
Who can use this feature?
Workspace owners/ admins, org owners/admins and can convert a channel to private channel managers workspace owners, and org owners/ admins can convert a channel to public Available on
all subscriptions Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center. Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.