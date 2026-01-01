When you create a channel, you can choose to make it either public or private. Public channels are best for sharing information that anyone can find and read, while private channels are meant for discussions that shouldn't be open to everyone. If you need to change this setting later, you can convert a channel to private or public.

Bear in mind

Note: On the Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions, owners and admins can convert channels to private with channel management tools.

Convert a channel

When you convert a channel to private, a message will be posted in the channel to let members know that it’s been converted.

Convert to private Convert to public From your desktop, open the channel that you want to make private. Click the channel name in the conversation header.

Select the Settings tab. Scroll down and click Change to a private channel. Click Change to private to confirm. By default, owners, admins and By default, owners, admins and channel managers can convert a channel to private, but owners can restrict this . If you can't convert a channel to private, find an owner and ask for help. From your desktop, open the channel that you want to make public. Click the channel name in the conversation header.

Select the Settings tab. Scroll down and click Change to a public channel. Click Change to public to confirm. By default, workspace owners, org owners and org admins can convert private channels to public, but owners can By default, workspace owners, org owners and org admins can convert private channels to public, but owners can restrict this . If you can’t convert a channel to public, find an owner and ask for help.