JSON files

TXT files

After your export is complete, you’ll download a ZIP file with your workspace data and a series of file links that direct back to your workspace’s files. Depending on your export type, here’s what your ZIP file will include:

Public channels only All channels and conversations Channels (channels.json) ✓ ✓ Direct messages (dms.json) ✓ Private channels (groups.json) ✓ App activity logs (integration_logs.json) ✓ ✓ Group direct messages (mpims.json) ✓ Members (users.json)* ✓ ✓ Content flags† (content_flags.json) ✓ Folders for every public channel ✓ ✓ Folders for every private channel ✓ Folders for every direct message ✓ A URL for every canvas (canvases.json)** ✓ ✓

*If you export data from an Enterprise organisation, this folder will be titled org_users.json

** If you export data from public channels only, this folder will only contain canvases shared in public channels.

† Only available on Enterprise subscriptions where content flagging is enabled.

Tip: On an Enterprise subscription, you can choose to export data for your entire organisation or for a specific workspace. Exports for a specific workspace include public and private channels in the selected workspace, but not multi-workspace channels.