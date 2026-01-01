If you create or use workflows with steps from third-party apps, you may need to connect your account with another service (such as Google or Salesforce) to Slack.

Connect an account

From a workflow that you’re using in Slack, click Connect. Follow the prompts. Once you’ve connected your account, you can proceed with using the workflow.

Note: Workflow creators may choose to initiate the authentication process with a button. If you see a button in the workflow that you're using, click on the button to proceed to the next step and begin the authentication process.



Disconnect an account

From your desktop, click on your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu, then click Connected accounts. Below Apps connected through workflows, click Manage accounts next to the account that you’d like to disconnect. Click on Disconnect.

Tip: You’ll be prompted to reconnect the next time you create or use a workflow with a step from the account that you disconnected.