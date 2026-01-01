Instead of moving between different tools to schedule a formal meeting, sync live with your team in Slack – where everyone's already working. You can quickly talk something through and add notes so that they're there if you need them. Maybe you’ll end up with fewer meetings jamming up your calendar!

In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to use Slack to: Start a meeting

Add attendees

Take and share notes

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Schedule and start a meeting

Up to 50 people can meet at once in a Slack huddle. You can start a huddle in a conversation at a specific time for everyone to join, or copy the link to a huddle and add it to a calendar invitation.

Before the meeting

Start a huddle Copy a huddle link From your desktop, open the channel where you'd like to huddle. Click the headphones icon. Your huddle will start automatically, and the channel members will see a message in the conversation with a button to join. From your desktop, open the channel where you'd like to huddle. Click the arrow next to the headphones icon. Select Copy huddle link. Add the link to a calendar invitation, or post a message in the channel letting your team know when you’ll be meeting along with the link. Tip: Up to two people at a time can share their screen, and people on computers and mobile devices can join with video on or off.



During the meeting

Chat in a thread Take notes When the huddle starts, the thread will automatically open in the main huddle window. Send a message to greet people as they join, then share the agenda, links to slides or other relevant content. To show or hide the thread, click the thread icon in the bottom-right corner of the huddle. Once a huddle starts, participants can use the dedicated thread to share links, have side conversations and more. Click the canvas icon in the huddle window to create a meeting notes canvas. Jot down notes. Multiple people can edit a canvas at the same time, so you can have more than one notetaker if you’d like to. After the meeting, your meeting notes canvas will be added as a tab to the conversation header. You can take notes directly in the huddle thread, or use a canvas . Here’s how:



After the meeting

Once the huddle has ended, the thread will stay in the channel or DM alongside the message letting people know that the huddle started. If you took notes in a canvas, copy the link to the canvas then share it in the huddle thread by hovering over the huddle message and clicking the thread icon. You can also bookmark the link so it’s easy to find next time.

👏 And that’s it! You just held your first meeting in Slack. Click through to the next tutorial to learn how to get a new project off the ground.



Next: Finish projects faster