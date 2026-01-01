Tutorials & videos
Learning Slack made simple: tutorials, videos, and tips to get up to speed and get work done.
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Now that you’re set up to work with your team in Slack, here’s how to finish a project faster by keeping relevant communication, information, and action items in one place rather than scattered across emails, chats, and calls.
In this tutorial, you'll learn how to use Slack to:
Communicate with your team
Add information and files
Align on tasks
Unlock a badge: Continue this tutorial on Trailhead and level up with your new Slack productivity skills.
Communicate with your team
Every project should have a dedicated channel in Slack where your team can communicate and work in one place.
Create a channel
Add teammates
Click the
in the sidebar. plus button Select
Create a channel. Give the channel a name, then click
Next. Choose a channel type (
public or private), then click Create.
Click the
user icon in the top right of the channel. Click
Add people. To add a few people, search for members by name, email address, or
user group and select them. To add a large group, paste the list of names or email addresses into the field. When you're done, click
Add.
After adding your teammates to the channel, post a welcome message or
hold a kick-off meeting. You can also record a clip so teammates in any time zone can catch up asynchronously.
Tip: Adding a prefix to the channel name makes it easier to search for and the channel's purpose more clear. Use the prefix project- for a channel dedicated to a project.
Add information and files
You can add the project brief or other documents to the channel so they’re easily accessible without having to leave Slack.
Create a project brief
Add files
Click the
add canvas icon in the channel header.
Click the
Channel overview template. Add key information to the canvas, such as a project overview, people involved, goals — anything you’d like.
Add files to a channel by simply dragging them into the message field.
You can also
install other file sharing apps like Google Drive and OneDrive with Slack.
Tip: Browse the Slack Marketplace to discover more than 2,000 apps that can help you connect Slack with software you already use at work.
Align on tasks
Use the channel to add accomplishments and align on action items in one convenient place so you and the team can move a project forward.
Add and assign items
Schedule reminders
Click the
canvas icon in the channel header.
Near the bottom of the canvas, click the
check list icon. Add action items and check them off when they’re done. You can also assign people to items so they get notified. Simply type the
@ symbol followed by their name, then select them from the list.
Schedule recurring messages in the project channel to automate reminders, like sharing a weekly status update.
Follow along using
our video tutorial to try it.
Tip: Browse canvas templates for more resources to move your project forward in Slack. Simply hover over More, select Canvases, then click Start From a Template in the top-right corner.
👏Ta-da! You’re set up to run your first project in Slack. Click through to our other tutorials to learn how to run productive meetings and work with clients.
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For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
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